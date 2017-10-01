(Watch) Journalist slams Antonio Conte for creating ‘excuses’ for Chelsea’s poor performance against Manchester City

The Times sports journalist Alyson Rudd has stated that Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is creating ‘excuses’ for his players after suffering a 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester City thanks to a lacklustre performance following the club’s dramatic Champions League away win at Atletico Madrid.

The Italian had complained about the lack of recovery time between the European tie on Wednesday and their game with City later on Saturday, claiming his players were too tired.

However, speaking on Sky Sports, Rudd says that is not a legitimate excuse and this overused phrase by Conte is now actually turning into reality for his players, in a self-fulfilling prophecy notion.

Watch the clip below: