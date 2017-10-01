Watch: Philippe Coutinho wonderstrike, Liverpool ace stuns Newcastle

Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho produced an absolute moment of magic in the clash with Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

Just minutes after Liverpool had spurned a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock in a melee in the penalty area, the Brazilian international ensured that they didn’t endure too much more frustration.

It’s been a real problem for the Reds this season in terms of not taking their chances, but Coutinho certainly took his as seen in the video below as he cut in from the left and produced a sensational strike that flew into the back of the net.

WATCH: A superb goal from Coutinho gives @LFC the lead! Live on Sky Sports Premier League: https://t.co/HXKgEWF4gI https://t.co/1WnakRk0zA — Sky Sports PL ? (@SkySportsPL) October 1, 2017

After all the talk over his future this past summer, it will be a real delight for Liverpool fans to see him back playing and being a hugely influential presence in the line-up.

However, another problem that has haunted Jurgen Klopp’s side continued to trouble them on Sunday as Newcastle drew level just minutes later which will surely raise further question marks about the defence.