Watch: Superb back-heel assist from Alexis Sanchez completes delightful Arsenal move

Arsenal doubled their lead against Brighton on Sunday with a classy team move, but nothing beats this wonderful assist from Alexis Sanchez.

Nacho Monreal had given the Gunners a lead in the first-half, but they came out in the second half with real purpose as they looked to make the result safe and collect another three points.

They didn’t take too long in doing so even though Brighton did threaten at times, as Arsenal produced this superb team move to unlock the defence of the visitors.

However, the best part of the highlight reel goal was this wonderful assist from Sanchez, as he back-heeled the ball through to Alex Iwobi, who did the rest with a well-taken finish to double Arsenal’s lead.

With Sanchez’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, question marks still remain as to whether or not this is his last season at the Emirates. If it is, then Arsenal fans have to just enjoy him while they can…