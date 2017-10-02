Arsenal given huge transfer relief, £40m interest from PL rivals in January dropped

Everton will reportedly not renew their interest in Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud in the January transfer window, despite suggestions to the contrary.

The 30-year-old scored his 100th goal for Arsenal in the win over BATE Borisov in the Europa League last week, but he has still struggled to hold down a permanent spot in the starting line-up.

With Alexandre Lacazette’s arrival this past summer, it became even more complicated for the Frenchman, but it appears as though a potential exit to Merseyside can be ruled out as he’s no longer on their radar.

According to The Daily Star, even though the veteran forward has already previously insisted that he intends on staying with Arsenal and fighting for his place, the rumours of an exit to join Everton are now going to stop as the Toffees aren’t interested in him.

It’s claimed that Everton were expected to launch a fresh £40m bid for Giroud in January, but that is simply not the case as per the Star, as they claim that Everton will not even chase him let alone make a big-money bid for his services.

What is certain is that Ronald Koeman needs attacking reinforcements in January. Having scored just four goals in seven games, it’s no wonder as to what is causing their problems, as they sit in 16th place in the Premier League table and are under pressure to turn things around after such big expectations before the season got underway.

As for Giroud, he’ll hope he can prove to Wenger that he should start more consistently, as he’ll be desperate to secure his place in the France squad for the World Cup in Russia next summer too.