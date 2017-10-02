Euro giants confirm Liverpool summer offer, huge LFC boost as January raid unlikely

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta has revealed that the club did submit an offer to Liverpool to try and sign midfielder Emre Can this past summer.

The 23-year-old has improved significantly in recent times, and has established himself as a key figure in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

However, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, there are serious doubts over whether or not he has a long-term future at Liverpool.

As reported by Calciomercato, Juve made their move in the summer to try and sign him, and although Marotta has ruled out a January swoop, it does raise question marks as to whether Can will simply just leave on a free at the end of the season if no new deal is agreed upon, with the Turin giants likely to be waiting.

“We have faith in this team and in these lads,” Marotta told Premium Sport, as noted by Calciomercato. “As for Emre Can I don’t think Liverpool will sell him in January. We made an offer for him in the summer but the Reds didn’t sell him so I don’t think they’ll change their mind in the middle of the season.”

While some may still argue that losing Can isn’t the end of the world, coupled with the fact that Naby Keita has already agreed to a move next summer, it probably won’t hurt Liverpool too much.

However, seeing him leave on a free transfer will surely be a source of real frustration. If Juventus aren’t willing to make an offer in January in a cut-price deal with six months left on Can’s contract though, then Liverpool will possibly see that as an opportunity to agree on new terms and sign him to a new deal to extend his stay at Anfield.