“I’ve had enough of Klopp” – Liverpool fan vents fury, critical of off-field frustration

Another disappointing draw led to further discontent amongst Liverpool supporters on Sunday, especially for Ozman who spoke to BBC 606 after the game.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were held to a 1-1 draw at Newcastle United on Sunday, with their defensive shortcomings coming back to the fore.

While that continues to be a real source of frustration for fans, Ozman, who spoke to BBC 606 after the game, was particularly annoyed with Klopp’s attitude to it all too.

'I've had enough of Klopp. He says the same thing after interviews, but I never see any improvements.' Do you agree with Ozman, #LFC fans? pic.twitter.com/PTrnd1JqiJ — BBC 606 (@bbc606) October 1, 2017

He attacked the Liverpool manager’s assessments in post-match interviews as he has grown tired of hearing the same things from the German tactician.

While the Merseyside giants can be a joy to watch at times for their own fans and a dream for neutrals, their style of play isn’t conducive to a title-winning side.

In turn, they can surely expect much more of the same between now and the end of the season unless their issues are addressed in the January transfer market, or in the case for some supporters, until Klopp is replaced at the helm.