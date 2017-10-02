Jurgen Klopp sets sights on exciting new Liverpool transfer target, starlet on LFC radar

Liverpool are reportedly showing interest in signing Sheffield United youngster David Brooks as he continues to impress for the Blades.

The 20-year-old was previously on the books with Manchester City, but left the Etihad in 2014 and went on to join Sheffield United where he has made his breakthrough this season in a string of positive displays.

According to The Sun, the club are hoping he’ll sign a new contract with them to keep him at Bramall Lane, but it remains to be seen whether or not the attacking midfielder will have his head turned by reported interest from Liverpool.

It seems he’s already been recognised at international level too as after opting to represent Wales, he received his first call-up for the senior squad this week as he continues to enjoy a quick ascent.

Although it might not be the most exciting or high-profile of signings given his inexperience, it’s another swoop for a young player with talent and Jurgen Klopp has a positive reputation for developing starlets and helping them take their game to the next level.

We’ve seen that at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, and Brooks may well be the latest at Anfield. It’s noted in the report that Everton are also interested in the youngster, and so it looks as though a Merseyside derby off the pitch is brewing, provided he continues to impress and do his part to earn a move to a Premier League outfit.