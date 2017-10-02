Man Utd face tough decision, offered January sale to avoid free transfer exit

Aston Villa are reportedly keen on securing the permanent signing of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from Man Utd, but it remains to be seen if a deal can be done.

The 24-year-old has evidently benefited from regular playing time with the Championship giants, as he has continued to improve and develop his game and confidence, keeping five clean sheets so far this season.

Having spent a few months at Villa Park last year, he returned this past summer and could be seemingly set to make a permanent move to join Steve Bruce’s men.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Bruce hopes that he can convince both Man Utd and Jose Mourinho to allow him to sign Johnstone on a permanent basis, and he could be helped by the fact that the shot-stopper’s current deal expires at the end of the season.

In turn, United will be keen to convince him to sign a new deal even if it is just to avoid seeing him leave for nothing, but it looks as though Villa will make their life difficult as Bruce intends to launch a bid and try to convince both club and player that the best solution is to see him move to the West Midlands outfit.

“It would be great to keep him here for the next few years as Villa’s No.1,” Bruce said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“I will need to ask the question. The ideal move for us would be to buy him in January. You’ve seen it, a young goalkeeper coming in and getting better with every game he plays.

“The difference in him since he’s started in January to now is light years. He’s confident, playing every week and he’s playing real football.”

With David De Gea and Sergio Romero in place at Man Utd, it’s unlikely that Johnstone will be needed in the near future, but still, it’s pivotal decision to make given the promise and quality that he’s shown.