Watch: Ridiculous video emerges of Burnley fan being ejected for celebrating at Everton

Burnley secured a surprise 1-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, but unfortunately for this fan, his afternoon was ruined.

Jeff Hendrick’s goal in the 22nd minute secured all three points for the visitors to pile the pressure on Ronald Koeman after a miserable start to the campaign for the Toffees.

Naturally, the away end erupted after the goal and video footage has emerged of the Goodison Park ‘Support Team’ ejecting one Burnley fan for what appears to be merely celebrating the goal.

A Burnley fan getting ejected for celebrating a goal today? pic.twitter.com/7kzycWF9XC — Away Days Videos (@AwayDaysVideos) October 1, 2017

There’s no suggestion that he intended on storming onto the pitch, although he is beyond the barrier which probably got the attention of those who took him outside.

However, he clearly isn’t posing any sort of threat or being disorderly, and rightfully so the reaction has been a furious and disappointed one on social media as the video goes viral. If you can’t celebrate your team scoring, what can you do…