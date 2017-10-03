£290,000-a-week Man Utd ace banned from basketball, club desperate to avoid injury risk

Man Utd have reportedly banned midfielder Paul Pogba from playing basketball as they look to safeguard him against aggravating his hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old is currently in Miami as he has seemingly been given permission from Man Utd to continue his rehabilitation work abroad.

It looks unlikely that Pogba will need surgery on the hamstring injury that he sustained against Basel in the Champions League last month as a decision would surely have been taken by now, and so he will need to rest and fully recover while receiving treatment Stateside.

According to The Sun though, the French international has been told by the United medical staff not to play basketball while on the other side of the pond as they believe it poses a risk that he will cause further damage to his hamstring.

While it’s added that Pogba is a huge NBA fan and is friends with a number of stars from the league, he’ll have to curb his enthusiasm as he won’t want to add further stress on his body outside of football, especially at a time when the Premier League giants are waiting for him to return from injury.

It’s no wonder that they’re being so protective either, as the Daily Mail report that following his return to Man Utd last year, it was claimed that he was on a staggering £290,000-a-week and so while they will be desperate to see him back in Jose Mourinho’s side, they can ill-afford to rush their prized asset back and risk further complications.