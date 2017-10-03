Arsenal eye sensational swap deal for £40m star, key January shake-up eyed

Arsenal are reportedly weighing up the possibility of a January swap deal, which would see Alexis Sanchez and Julian Draxler swap places.

Sanchez will see his current Arsenal contract expire at the end of the season, and with no renewal seemingly close to being agreed, he could move on in a free transfer in July.

However, the Gunners could look to act sooner by getting something for him in January, and The Daily Star claim that they could land a stunning deal with Paris Saint-Germain involving Draxler.

The German international only joined the Ligue 1 giants in January for a fee believed to be around £40m, as per The Guardian, and the 24-year-old has done relatively well, scoring 11 goals in 33 appearances and establishing himself as an important figure in the squad.

Nevertheless, he can’t be that secure in his position at PSG if this potential deal is being touted, and he may well welcome the idea of a new challenge in north London, especially with such fierce competition for places following the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe this past summer.

As noted by the Star, Arsenal almost saw Sanchez join Man City for £60m in the last transfer window, and they would surely much prefer to see him move abroad rather than to a direct rival.

In turn, this deal would make a lot of sense for Arsene Wenger, and it surely has to be considered as opposed to just accepting their fate in Sanchez leaving at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Further, it’s noted in the report that there are also doubts over Mesut Ozil’s future at Arsenal, with Inter expressing an interest in the World Cup winner.

As a result, depending on how Wenger sees the situation, there could be a real shake up in January with Sanchez and Ozil possibly heading out the exit door.