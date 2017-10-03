Arsenal ready to cash in on contract rebel, £275k-a-week offer not even close to demands

Arsenal are reportedly considering the possibility of cashing in on Mesut Ozil in January as he continues to run down his contract.

The 28-year-old’s deal with the Gunners expires at the end of the season, and there has been no suggestion that a renewal is any closer to being signed.

According to The Mirror, Inter have been heavily linked with a swoop for the German international, and it’s suggested that it may tempt Arsenal into negotiating with the Italian giants over a possible January deal in order to avoid losing Ozil for nothing a few months later.

Further, it’s noted that Arsenal were encouraged by Ozil’s public declaration this past summer that he wanted to stay as he was happy in north London, but the reality is that he still hasn’t signed a new deal and there is some distance between what he is demanding and what’s on the table.

It’s claimed that the former Real Madrid playmaker wants £350,000-a-week, while Arsenal have offered over £275,000-a-week which is a huge contract for them which still isn’t close to meeting the demands being made.

It remains an issue for Arsene Wenger as along with Alexis Sanchez, as he could lose both of his star men next summer as both will be out of contract.

As a result, it surely makes most sense to cash in during the January transfer window and get what they can if it is apparent that neither are interested in penning on new terms, as they can at least use those fees and the space in the squad to go out and sign a world-class replacement ahead of next season.

Wenger hasn’t given any indication that he will follow that strategy though, and so it remains to be seen how Ozil responds when he returns from injury, and if he gives any further indication of wanting to stay or if a move to Inter appeals to him more.