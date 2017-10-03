Arsene Wenger set to wield Arsenal axe, bit-part £110k-a-week ace to be sold in January

Arsenal are reportedly looking to sell Theo Walcott in January as Arsene Wenger looks to trim his squad and offload some bit-part players.

The 28-year-old has been with Arsenal since 2005, but has only been able to register a goal tally of 20 or more in one season in 2012/13.

He came close again last year with 19 in all competitions, but for a player that Wenger has shown so much faith in and much is expected of, it hasn’t been enough and has lacked the consistency to warrant a permanent spot in the starting line-up.

According to The Sun, the England international has steadily become a bit-part player in the mind of the Arsenal boss, and he’s now willing to sell him in January in order to trim the wage bill and raise funds for a replacement.

Walcott has 18 months left on his £110,000-a-week contract, and that in itself is enough of a reason to try and offload him as he simply isn’t producing consistently enough to warrant such a deal.

West Ham and Everton are both named in the report as possible destinations, while Walcott is said to be open to the idea of leaving as Wenger won’t want a repeat of this season with both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil set to leave on free transfers next summer as it stands.

Coupled with the sale of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, albeit that was more forced upon Wenger, it does seem as though he’s willing to make changes, but time will tell if Walcott indeed follows his compatriot out of the exit door in the near future.