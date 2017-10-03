Chelsea suffer huge injury blow, £60m ace facing six-week layoff after setback

Chelsea have reportedly been dealt a major injury blow with Alvaro Morata expected to be sidelined for six weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Spaniard sustained the problem in the first-half against Manchester City at the weekend as he was forced to limp off after 33 minutes.

While it was initially suggested that it was precautionary more than anything else, The Guardian have now reported that Morata could be ruled out for more than a month after the Spanish Football Federation carried out further tests and determined the extent of the injury.

The 24-year-old will be a huge loss to Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, especially given his start to life at Stamford Bridge having scored six Premier League goals already this season after his £60m move from Real Madrid, as per the Guardian.

Further, with such a busy schedule coming up after the international break, Morata could now miss up to six games, which include a Champions League date with Roma as well as a league meeting with Manchester United.

It remains to be seen whether or not Conte puts his faith in Michy Batshuayi to now lead the line for Chelsea, as he has been hesitant to do so in the past. However, with the Belgian international being his only other natural recognised senior striker, it would be a surprise to see Chelsea go with another solution for the next six games.

Morata will undoubtedly be hugely disappointed with the news, but having made such a positive start to life at Chelsea, he’ll be keen to work hard on his recovery while being careful not to suffer any setbacks given the nature of the injury.