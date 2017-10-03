Chelsea transfer news: Massive double setback for CFC, no Conte reunion plus £70m target not interested

Chelsea have reportedly suffered a double transfer blow as Antonio Conte is set to miss out on two of his top previous summer targets.

The Italian tactician was a busy man this past transfer window, bringing in the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata to strengthen his squad in their bid to defend their Premier League crown.

It’s been a difficult start overall with a couple of setbacks along the way, but it’s claimed that the Chelsea boss will likely be left disappointed in his pursuit of a pair of key transfer targets.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini is expected to sign a new contract with the Turin giants, thus ending any lingering hopes that Chelsea had of prising him away from the club that he’s been with throughout his career.

Chiellini’s current deal expires at the end of the season, but it looks as though the 33-year-old stalwart, who continues to perform at a high level week in and week out, won’t be sealing a reunion with Conte having worked with him for both Juve and Italy.

It’s noted that an agreement on a renewal is close, with the only matter left to be resolved being the length of his new contract. However, what is clear, is that Chiellini won’t be wearing a Chelsea shirt any time soon.

Meanwhile, that isn’t the only negative transfer news concerning the Blues, as it’s also reported that Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang isn’t interested in a move to England.

The Gabon international has been in sensational form again this season, scoring 13 goals in 11 games in all competitions for the Bundesliga giants to keep them top of the table.

However, despite being linked with a new challenge sooner rather than later, Chelsea shouldn’t hold their breath over a move with Sky Sports noting over the summer that they were linked with a £70m swoop for the prolific marksman.

“I was never tempted by the Premier League. It’s simply a personal opinion,” he told Telefoot, as reported by The Sun.

PSG are noted as the most likely option if Aubameyang does decide to move on, but he’ll be focused on helping Dortmund win further silverware this season first having made such a fantastic start to the campaign.