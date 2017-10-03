Chelsea’s Antonio Conte linked with Italian giants after admitting he misses homeland

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte would be the ‘dream manager’ for AC Milan, according to reports in Italy, so say talkSPORT. The San Siro outfit have started sluggishly under Vincenzo Montella in Serie A this season as they currently sit seventh in the table.

The news outlet cite an article by Corriere dello Sport that claims whilst Carlo Ancelotti, who was recently dismissed from Bayern Munich, has been linked Conte is very much the club’s desired target.

Conte admitted last week that he misses his homeland Italy, and frictions with the Chelsea board has led to suggestions that he could leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

READ ALSO:

Manchester United and Chelsea set to battle it out for under-21 England star

Chelsea suffer huge injury blow, £60m ace facing six-week layoff after setback

(Photo) Disgraceful Marcos Alonso banner unveiled by Tottenham fans

After missing out on several targets and ensuing a feud between himself and Diego Costa over this seasons plans, the Blues’ hierarchy may not want to keep him for much longer despite winning the title last season and signed a new contract during the summer.

Conte helped Italy to the Euro 2016 quarter-finals before losing out to Germany on penalties. Soon after he jetted off to London to start his new job in West London.