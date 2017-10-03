€58.7m valuation given to struggling Liverpool signing, figure more than doubled claim football study

This is one to certainly raise some eyebrows as a study from the CIES Football Observatory has made a bold claim on Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 24-year-old joined Liverpool in a £35m deal this past summer, as per BBC Sport, signing a five-year contract with the Reds worth £120,000-a-week.

However, he’s struggled in the early stages at Anfield, as he has yet to force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s starting line-up and results haven’t been good in recent weeks which in turn have led to a rather negative experience with the Reds so far.

Despite all that, CIES Football Observatory, a Swiss football research group, as reported by The Mirror, have put together the numbers as part of their specialist work in scientific estimation of player’s transfer values.

It’s reported that they had Oxlade-Chamberlain valued at €27m on July 1, but despite failing to make a positive start to life with Liverpool, he’s now worth €58.7m.

Whether that’s down to the fact that he’s no longer on an expiring contract at Arsenal or other factors, it’s difficult to really justify how his valuation has doubled in the last three months when it has arguably been one of the more tougher periods of his career.

As he continues to work hard to overcome this rough patch, both on an individual level and with the team as a whole, many will have a difficult time in getting their head round trying to justify this increase when it doesn’t seem warranted at all.