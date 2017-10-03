Footballer loses testicle after being kicked between the legs in domestic tie

The fear every man has unfortunately became reality for one footballer in Bosnia and Herzegovina after he was kicked in the midriff during a hard tackle and consequently lost a testicle because of the ferocity of the challenge.

According to The Sun, FC Zrinjski Mostar’s Bosnian footballer Marin Galic was the unlucky man after he was bought down in his team’s cup tie against FC Sloga.

The defender who made the tackle was seen to have slipped mid-challenge and hooked his boot into the player’s ‘crown jewels.’ Galic fell to the ground in agony, unable to pick himself back up again. He underwent an operation a few days later to remove to damaged testicle.

The surgery went according to plan, according to local reports, so say the Sun.

No comment was made on if or when he would return to action any time soon.

To be fair to the defender, though, the got the ball. Just the wrong one.