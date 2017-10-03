Furious Arsenal players losing patience with £550,000-a-week duo due to series of incidents

It’s been suggested that individuals in the Arsenal squad have been left furious by Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez’s conduct over the last month or so.

The pair are both on expiring contracts, and will be free to leave Arsenal next July as speculation continues to link them with exits.

According to the Evening Standard, the atmosphere within the Gunners squad isn’t particularly great, as it’s claimed that various unnamed players were infuriated with Ozil and Sanchez after they failed to attend a club media activity last month.

Even injured ace Danny Welbeck was able to make it along with bit-part defender Mathieu Debuchy, but the club’s two biggest names weren’t in attendance which led to tension.

Further, it’s also claimed in the report that players are privately annoyed that the duo don’t speak publicly enough, especially during the difficult periods of form that Arsenal went through last season as they both remained quiet.

It’s unsurprisingly given them the feeling that the pair are ready to move on next summer, but time will tell what happens even though that seems to be the most likely conclusion as no progress in contract talks has seemingly been made.

The Evening Standard report that Sanchez has been offered a new £300,000-a-week deal which he is likely to snub in favour of pushing through a move to either Man City or to a European outfit, while Ozil has turned down a deal worth more than £250,000-a-week.

Wenger will likely still hold hope of signing both to new deals, but the reality is that it looks really unlikely with just a few more months to go before it could be taken out of Arsenal’s hands.