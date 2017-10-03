Man United handed huge boost after Barcelona pull out of race for £21m Germany international

Barcelona will not be making a move for Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka, despite the player being out of contract in the summer, so say the Manchester Evening News. They say club scout Ariedo Braida has confirmed the Catalan giants will not pursue him any further, opening the door for now-favourites Manchester United.

The 22-year-old has also impressed Bayern Munich after being part of the Germany squad that lifted the Confederations Cup during the summer.

The Manchester Evening News state that with Red Devil’s club captain Michael Carrick’s days coming to an end at Old Trafford, Jose Mourinho is looking for a youthful midfielder to step up to the mark in his place, should be eventually leave the Theatre of Dreams.

Arsenal lined up a bid of £21m for the Schalke man during the transfer window, according to the Express, but nothing materialised beyond this.

The Manchester Evening News also report that United are looking at Anderlecht’s Leander Dendoncker, although the the £31m price tag slapped on him may be enough to dissuade the club from bidding for him.