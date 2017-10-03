Man Utd losing £12.4m transfer battle to land 20-year-old starlet, La Liga giants lead race

Atletico Madrid are reportedly leading Man Utd in the race to land Trabzonspor youngster Yusuf Yazici in a deal worth £12.4m.

The 20-year-old has attracted plenty of interest with his displays in Turkey, as he’s made seven appearances so far this season and produced two assists after initially make an impression last year.

As noted by The Sun, via Hurriyet, Atleti have emerged as the most likely destination, as they have already put forward a £12.4m bid for the midfielder.

However, with the Turkish outfit in no rush to sell and with Yazici continuing to progress and develop his game, it could be wise for both parties to continue together for a little while longer.

That’s easier said than done though with the likes of Atletico and Man Utd knocking on the door, while the report adds that Liverpool, AC Milan and Monaco are all keen too.

Yazici has already made his breakthrough with the Turkish national team, making his senior debut earlier this summer, and is widely tipped to be a star for club and country in the future.

For now, it looks as though Jose Mourinho could be set to miss out, but if Man Utd are serious, then they will have to move quickly to surpass Atleti in the race to land his signature.