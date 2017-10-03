Odds dramatically slashed on Arsenal beating Man Utd to €100m superstar

Arsenal have seen their odds on signing Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann slashed, although Man Utd remain favourites to sign him.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a key figure for club and country in recent years, scoring 86 goals in 167 appearances for Atleti, adding 17 in 45 for France.

In turn, it’s no real surprise that he’s a man in demand, with Man Utd heavily linked with him this past summer but evidently failing to complete a deal.

As reported by Goal, the French international has a €100m release clause in his contract with the La Liga giants, and so it will take a huge offer to prise him away from the Wanda Metropolitano.

However, Ladbrokes (h/t 101GreatGoals) have turned Arsenal from 10/1 long shots to 4/1 second favourites behind the Red Devils to secure the signing of Griezmann next summer.

“Wenger may have to accept he’ll lose two of his key men in the next few months, but the latest odds suggest Griezmann may just soften that blow by agreeing to trade Atleti for Arsenal,” Alex Apati of Ladbrokes is quoted as saying.

With both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil set to let their respective contracts run down until they expire in July, Arsenal will have money and space in their squad to use and fill. Perhaps it will Griezmann that they spend it on and will hope can replace the quality that they risk losing. It would certainly be a statement to reassure supporters that they still intend on competing at the top.

Alexandre Lacazette certainly hopes so as he suggested this week that he will try to convince his compatriot to snub the competition and join him in north London.

Man United – 2/1

Arsenal – 4/1

Chelsea – 5/1

Real Madrid – 7/1

PSG – 8/1

Liverpool – 16/1