Pep Guardiola suffers huge Man City injury blow, key man will miss three big games

Man City boss Pep Guardiola could have to deal with a six-week absence of striker Sergio Aguero after his recent car accident which saw him break a rib.

The 29-year-old was involved in the accident in Amsterdam last week, as the taxi he was travelling in after a concert crashed and ended up causing him injury.

While City have suggested that the Argentine international could be out for between two and four weeks, Dr Donato Villani has a more negative prognosis of his recovery time, as reported by Sky Sports.

“He is feeling very bad emotionally because he really wanted to come and play [for the national side], but this incident has ruled him out of both games”, he told TyC Sports.

“He is going to be out for a month-and-a-half – minimum. He is unable to leave his house, or get in or out of the car. He was feeling very bad because he wanted to be here.”

Despite all the doubts surrounding his future at Man City following Gabriel Jesus establishing himself in Guardiola’s side, Aguero has responded with seven goals in eight appearances in all competitions so far this season.

In turn, he’ll be a big loss to City for the next month or so, particularly when you take into consideration the games that he could miss.

Should this new recovery timetable be more accurate, it would rule him out of the double header against Napoli in the Champions League, as well as a meeting with Arsenal at the Etihad on November 5.

As a result, Guardiola will be hugely disappointed if it is the longer of the two suggested timelines, as Aguero’s goals and overall threat will be sorely missed in this side.