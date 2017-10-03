(Photo) Chelsea ace in brilliant gesture to help victims of Mexico disaster

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has donated a signed jersey which will be auctioned in order to help raise funds for the victims of the Mexico earthquake.

The tragic disaster claimed the lives of around 300 people last month and has continued to see solidarity in football and beyond with key figures doing what they can to help.

As reported by Marca, Sevilla ace Pablo Sarabia has donated his own shirt, and had called upon Morata, Koke and Lucas Vazquez on Instagram to follow his lead and auction their matchday kit to help send much-needed relief to those Mexico.

It’s added that it was be auctioned in the United States and the money will be distributed amongst the injured and those in need with Morata answering the call and joining in.

The Spaniard’s classy move will hopefully have an impact as he will now focus on recovering from his hamstring injury which could keep him sidelined for a month.