Watch: Liverpool transfer target drops major hint over January move, possible LFC solution

Southampton defender and Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk has suggested that he’ll be ready for a January exit if the Saints are willing to listen.

As noted by the Metro, the commanding centre-half was one of Jurgen Klopp’s top summer transfer targets, but after a rift between the two clubs which resulted in Liverpool publicly apologising for their approach, a deal was never reached.

Van Dijk handed in a transfer request in a bid to push the move through but that was to no avail, while the Metro add that Chelsea also expressed an interest in the Dutch international.

While he now has to focus on helping Southampton between now and January, he has spoken to Fox Sports in the Netherlands, as seen in the tweet below, and dropped a big hint over his desire to perhaps seek an exit in early 2018.

? | Virgil van Dijk is terug bij #Oranje, na een turbulente zomer bij Southampton. "Ik heb nergens spijt van." pic.twitter.com/3fiuOFvz5q — FOX Sports (@FOXSportsnl) October 2, 2017

“I’m glad I’m fit again and I can give up 100 percent,” he told Fox Sports. “I’m not sorry for anything. Of course, I wanted to make a step up, but Southampton did not want me to sell me, but you’re a professional, so now I’ll give everything to the club. Halfway through the season, maybe we can see what’s possible.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Southampton’s stance on him changes, but it seems as though he will continue to hope that something can come of it.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could certainly do with him having looked suspect defensively again this season, conceding 12 goals in seven Premier League games which will ultimately surely be their downfall in a bid to win major honours.