Chelsea eye sensational double January swoop, £60m target and PL ace on agenda

Chelsea are reportedly setting their sights on two major January signings as they look to prove they remain committed to Antonio Conte.

The Italian tactician delivered the Premier League title in his first season at Stamford Bridge, but he has been dogged by on-going speculation of issues between himself and the hierarchy since the summer.

According to The Mirror, Chelsea have no intention of losing him despite his admission that he feels homesick and amid links with a move to AC Milan ahead of next season, with the Rossoneri possibly looking for a new coach if Vincenzo Montella can’t deliver the expected results this year.

With two years remaining on his current contract with the Blues, it doesn’t seem as though the job is yet complete. In turn, the London giants will look to sign two key players to convince Conte to stay and continue to keep the club in contention for major honours.

It’s noted by the Mirror that a fresh move for £60m-rated Juventus wing back Alex Sandro will be launched, while they will also press ahead with a raid on Arsenal for Alexis Sanchez.

Sandro has been a permanent fixture in the Juve line-up for some time now, and his quality will certainly add depth and competition on the left flank to oppose Marcos Alonso.

As for Sanchez, the Chilean international will see his current deal expire in July, and so it’s suggested that the Gunners will be under pressure to accept a cut-price offer in January if it becomes apparent that he will not sign on new terms, rather than lose him for nothing in the summer.

It will be felt by Chelsea that with these two signings they can compete with the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United moving forward after they both spent heavily this past summer, and it just might be enough to keep Conte happy and willing to stay at least for another season.