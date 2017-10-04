“He’s worth more than Neymar” – Sky Sports pundit adamant Tottenham ace worth £198m+

Sky Sports pundit Tony Gale has insisted that Tottenham striker Harry Kane would fetch a bigger transfer fee than Neymar did in his move to PSG.

As noted by Sky Sports, the Brazilian international sealed his £198m move from Barcelona to the Ligue 1 giants this past summer, a new transfer record, while Real Madrid are said to be willing to pay €200m for the England international.

Kane has plundered in 92 goals in 139 games over the last three seasons, while he’s got 11 in nine appearances so far this year as he looks set for another prolific campaign.

In turn, he’s established himself as one of the top strikers in Europe, and it would come as no surprise if he were to be valued at a hefty price, with Gale believing that he would crack the transfer record fee if he moved on, even though he insists Tottenham shouldn’t sell.

“The temptation is that if they sell him, that will pay for the new stadium,” he told Sky Sports. “But you want the best players to play in the new stadium and he’s one of the best strikers in the world at the moment.

“They’d be mad to sell him, you’ve got to build everything around him and give him what Real Madrid would pay him.

“I think he’s worth more than Neymar. Harry’s got goals in him and goals are the thing.”

Tottenham will likely learn lessons from the sale of Gareth Bale to Real Madrid a few years ago, as it took them time to put that money to good use and build a formidable squad.

The temptation will likely be there to cash in if Madrid are really willing to splash out €200m, as suggested in the report above, but ultimately it will be almost impossible to replace Kane and his goals, and with the new stadium to come next season, he will surely want to lead his side out and be an integral part of their success moving forward too.