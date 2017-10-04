Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola set to go head-to-head in transfer battle for £22m target

Roma ace Lorenzo Pellegrini has impressed in Serie A over the past 18 months, and it has reportedly attracted the interest of both Man Utd and Man City.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Sassuolo and made a real impression with eight goals and eight assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

That was enough to convince Roma to exercise a buy-back clause in his contract, and he will now look to impress the capital club having previously come through their youth ranks.

However, that process may now be complicated by the fact that he is attracting interest from both Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola, with The Sun reporting that both Manchester clubs have ambitions of taking him to England.

It’s noted that he’s valued at £22m, as per his release clause, with Sky Sports originally reporting on City’s interest, which goes hand-in-hand with the Sun’s earlier claim that United want him too, thus setting up the transfer scrap between the two Premier League rivals.

United and City have set the pace at the top of the table so far this season, picking up 19 points apiece from their opening seven games to break away from the chasing pack.

Despite that good start, it seems as though both are intent on continuing to strengthen their respective squads, and Pellegrini will certainly add quality and depth in midfield.

However, it’s difficult to see Roma letting him go given that he has only just returned and has been tipped to be an important figure for the Giallorossi moving forward. Further, as a Rome native, he may well have a desire to stay and become the next hometown hero with Francesco Totti retiring last season and with Daniele De Rossi not getting any younger.

As a result, there are various reasons as to why he would stay, but ultimately if Mourinho or Guardiola is knocking on the door, then surely it’s likely to make any player consider their options.