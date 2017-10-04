Tottenham braced for stunning €200m bid incoming from Euro giants to test resolve

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly eyeing the next marquee club signing, and it’s claimed he has his eyes set on Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe, scoring 94 goals in 139 games in the last three years, while he has 11 in nine appearances so far this season.

In turn, it’s no surprise that kind of form is attracting interest from elsewhere, with Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, claiming that Real Madrid are preparing a sensational €200m for the England international.

With doubts over Karim Benzema as a long-term solution up front, coupled with Gareth Bale’s ongoing injury woes, changes may well be needed in Zinedine Zidane’s side to ensure that they can continue to compete on all fronts moving forward and win major trophies.

Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t getting any younger either, and so they may well have to start looking around the market to identify possible targets, and it seems as though Tottenham have to be braced for a serious transfer onslaught from the Spanish giants.

“Real Madrid are asking for Harry Kane for next season, but you know the price and they are 200 million euros,” Eduardo Inda told El Chiringuito, as noted by Don Balon.

Not only that, the report adds that if Benzema and Bale were to be sold, then it would free space and finances for Kane, but it would also allow Los Blancos to move for either Paulo Dybala or Antoine Griezmann as they eye serious changes to their attacking line-up.

The capital club haven’t started this season in positive fashion as they currently sit in fifth place in the La Liga standings, seven points adrift of rivals Barcelona already after just seven games.