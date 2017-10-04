(Video) Fan throws drink over Conor McGregor after winding up Rangers supporters

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has never been shy in showing his affinity for Celtic, but it earned him a drenching this week.

At an event in Glasgow, the 29-year-old led a Celtic chant as he split the crowd with one attendee in particular taking real offence to his choice of song.

“What’s up Glasgow Celtic? The only football club around here we’re talking about,” he screamed as he took to the stage. “Glasgow is green and white!”

Rangers fan throws a drink over Conor McGregor for singing a Celtic tribute song in Glasgow. pic.twitter.com/wLgzyo0CiU — UFC Related ?? (@UFCrelated) October 2, 2017

Naturally, that earned him some cheers and some boos, but as he continued to antagonise the crowd, someone had heard enough and opted to lob his or her drink at the fighter.

Having recently been beaten by Floyd Mayweather in his boxing debut, it remains to be seen what the Irishman does next, with a return to the UFC surely the most likely decision.