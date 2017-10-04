Further reports continue to surface over Chelsea boss Antonio Conte being unhappy, and this will only add to the speculation that all is not well at Stamford Bridge.

The Guardian recently reported on how he admitted he missed Italy, and that a return was in his future plans further down the line.

The Premier League champions invested in Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko, David Zappacosta and Alvaro Morata this past summer, but many felt that it may not be enough for a squad looking to compete on various fronts, particularly with their return to the Champions League in mind.

While things have gone relatively well so far this season, barring a couple of setbacks, it seems that there is still a real sense of discontent at the club, with Conte reportedly wound up over the failures this past summer to add another striker while two youngsters went in the opposite direction.

“Conte is particularly aggrieved at not being given an alternative to Fernando Llorente, who chose to join Tottenham Hotspur in preference to Chelsea on transfer deadline day in August,” it’s reported by The Times. “He thinks Chelsea’s pursuit of Llorente was bungled throughout.

“Conte is also unhappy with the way in which many of the club’s younger players — including the forwards Tammy Abraham and Dominic Solanke — were offloaded in the window but not replaced.”

If those are genuine areas of frustration for Conte, then it’s understandable, if he had no real say in the matters. Signing Morata to replace Diego Costa was never going to be enough, although Michy Batshuayi should arguably be given more responsibility.

However, letting Abraham and Solanke go, albeit the former on loan, wasn’t a sensible decision as they were regarded as two of the club’s top youngsters and now they’ll look to make their impact elsewhere moving forward.