World superstar auctions Ballon d’Or for €600,000 and gives every single penny to charity

Cristiano Ronaldo has sold one of his four Ballon d’Or trophies for €600,000 to raise money for the Make-A-Wish foundation. The organisation attempts to make a terminally-ill young child’s wish come true. The 32-year-old specifically asked for his 2013 replica to be auctioned.

According to the Mirror, Ronaldo won his first Ballon d’Or in 2008 with Manchester United as he helped the Red Devil’s to Champions League success. Since moving to Real Madrid for a then world-record £80m, he has won three more in 2013. 2014 and 2016.

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola also took part in the event in Manchester, spending €300,ooo to watch a boxing match before hosting a meet and greet with fans afterwards.

The Metro also report that Ronaldo has explained why he left United in 2009.

“When I became a player for Manchester, it was a very proud moment for me,” he stated.

“I had always admired Madrid, and I wanted a new challenge. I wanted to win trophies at Madrid, and break all the records, and become a club legend.”

The Portugal captain won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a Champions League during his spell at Old Trafford before grabbing two La Liga’s, two Copa Del Rey’s and a further three European Cups at Los Blancos.

He also won Euro 2016 with his country, beating hosts France in the final.