“You’re our only hope” – Arsenal legend and fans react to crucial AFC statement

Arsenal hero Ian Wright has echoed the thoughts of many supporters as they breathe a huge sigh of relief over Alisher Usmanov’s statement.

The 53-year-old spent seven years at Arsenal, scoring 128 goals in 221 league appearances, winning the Premier League in 1998 and establishing himself as a fan favourite to this day as he continues to speak regularly on matters concerning the Gunners.

As reported by The Guardian, Stan Kroenke has made a £525m offer to buy Usmanov’s shares in the club, an unpopular development in the club’s ownership.

Along with Arsene Wenger, Kroenke has been the subject of protests from supporters in recent years, and if he were to obtain a 97 percent share in the club, as per the report, it wouldn’t be the best news that they’ve heard and that’s putting it lightly based on the reaction.

Usmanov has now responded to the reports with his own statement, as seen below in the tweet from BBC Sport’s David Ornstein, and fans have had their say on the matter, with many taking a celebratory tone.

Meanwhile, Wright has clearly thrown his support behind Usmanov, insisting that he’s their “only hope” while urging him to not sell his shares in the club.

It remains to be seen what happens next, as the Guardian also reports that Usmanov has ambitions of his own to land a bigger piece of the cake at Arsenal, but for now, it’s clear he doesn’t intend on selling up.

Arsenal FC is an institution! It’s people’s lives!It must be protected from Kroenke. Usmanov you’re our only hope please do not sell ? — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) October 4, 2017

Good news that Usmanov is not selling to Kroenke, but Arsenal still have two deeply unpleasant men owning 97%+ of the shares. — arseblog (@arseblog) October 4, 2017

Phew! Long live Usmanov. To hell with Kronke — Biko Stephen (@BikoIntellect) October 4, 2017

Usmanov FC — daézhön (@DSwan_) October 4, 2017

A big middle finger to Kroenke ?? — RN61 (@ReissTheBeast61) October 4, 2017

Main man usmanov — Chiddy (@chiddyafc) October 4, 2017

OH THANK GOD — Ricky (@HarisonRamon) October 4, 2017