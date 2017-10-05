Arsenal yet to make important intervention to prevent star player’s shock transfer

Arsenal have reportedly not yet offered Mesut Ozil a new contract despite rumoured transfer interest from rivals Manchester United.

The Germany international has been linked by the Independent with a possible move to Old Trafford on a free transfer next summer when his Arsenal contract expires.

Goal claim Barcelona are also interested in Ozil, but also that he remains open to staying at the Emirates Stadium as one of his three main options.

Ozil has been a key player for the Gunners since joining from Real Madrid back in 2013, but is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal as he nears becoming a free agent at the end of this campaign.

Despite some speculation that the 28-year-old had rejected a pay rise with Arsenal, Goal claim talks have been on hold between the club and player since February.

Arsenal don’t have the best record of keeping their star players in the latter half of the Arsene Wenger era, and Ozil potentially moving to United would be another huge blow.

Still, it seems the north Londoners are in little hurry to ensure they tie Ozil down as speculation over his future goes on.