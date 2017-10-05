England vs Slovenia Prediction – Bag our outrageous 14/1 tip on the game involving Harry Kane

England will qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia if they beat Slovenia at Wembley later tonight and we’ve got a very tasty bet tip on the game.

It’ll be an all mighty task for Slovenia who’ll need to tame Harry Kane.

The Spurs striker has been in ridiculous form bagging 13 goals for club and country last month and will be looking to fire England to Russia on Thursday. Kane is 5/2 to open the scoring against Slovenia.

You can take up the 5/2 or for a bit more fun pick up the outrageous 14/1 on offer for Harry Kane to score first and score a hattrick.

You can get on the bet here – plus Paddy Power will also give you your money back (up to £20) if you are a new customer also!

But the visitors will be no pushovers, they held the Three Lions to a 0-0 draw earlier in the campaign and currently occupy third spot in the group with a slight chance of claiming one of the eight best runners up spots.

Scotland also take to the field on Thursday night for their must win game against Slovakia. After a disastrous start to their qualifying campaign Gordon Strachan’s side have turned it around and now have a slight chance of bagging a play-off spot, albeit a small one.

With two games remaining Scotland occupy fourth spot in Group F and face Slovakia and Slovenia who sit second and third respectively – with all three separated by a single point.

To grab a play-off spot Scotland must win both games, and hope England take all three points against Slovenia at Wembley. But Strachan will be without a number of key players including Scott Brown and Matt Richie.

Earlier in the campaign Slovakia eased to a 3-0 victory over Scotland, but Strachan has rallied the troops and the Scots are in excellent form heading into a do or die double header, in fact they are unbeaten in the calendar year!

The absence of Scott Brown and Matt Richie will hurt, so with that in mind I fancy a draw at 9/4.

Away from Group F Northern Ireland face group leaders Germany having already secured second spot. The Green and White Army have won five qualification games on the bounce after losing in Germany almost a year ago.

Even that was a respectable 2-0 defeat to the reigning World Champions. In reality, Thursday’s clash is somewhat of a dead rubber, so could we see Michael O’Neil’s side cause a shock?

I highly doubt it, Germany -1 would be my NAP at 5/6.