Euro giants eye FFP relief with €80m sale, plan assault for Arsenal talisman

Arsenal are facing the very real threat of losing Alexis Sanchez next year, and it’s reported that Paris Saint-Germain are willing to take drastic action.

The Chilean international will see his contract with Arsenal expire at the end of the season, at which point he’ll be able to leave the Gunners on a free transfer.

While they’ll undoubtedly be desperate to keep him considering his importance to the team having scored 30 goals and provided 19 assists in 51 appearances last season, it appears as though the risk of losing him is growing each week.

According to Le Parisien, PSG are keen to become serious contenders in the race to sign the 28-year-old, and they have reportedly begun work to make their dream a reality in terms of pairing Sanchez with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to form what would surely be the most deadly attacking trident in Europe.

It’s claimed that the Ligue 1 giants have to sell to balance their accounts first though having splashed out on Neymar and Mbappe, and they’re seeing an opportunity in Cavani.

The Uruguayan has been sensational for them since arriving from Napoli in 2013, scoring 141 goals in 209 appearances for the French outfit. With nine goals in 10 games so far this season, he’s seemingly struck up a great partnership with his teammates, although he had a very public issue with Neymar last month with their argument over penalty-taking duty.

Nevertheless, it’s noted that a departure for Cavani would allow Mbappe to play in his favoured position, while Sanchez would presumably then come in on the flank.

It’s suggested by Le Parisien that Sanchez is keen on a proposal from Man City too which could complicate matters for PSG, although Arsenal are now said to be open to the idea of recouping some money.

Either way, Sanchez’s future will likely become clearer once the January transfer window is opened and the interested parties from abroad can make their offer.