Great news for Arsenal, Wenger receives triple fitness boost ahead of Watford clash

Arsenal aren’t in action until October 14 when they visit Vicarage Road to face Watford, but they’ve received some positive news this week.

With the Premier League, Europa League and League Cup in full swing, it will be just as important as anything else to have a fully-fit squad to give Arsene Wenger options to rotate.

In turn, he’ll welcome the news that he could have three more senior players available for selection when the rest of the squad return next week. Francis Coquelin is back in full training, and both Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil are expected to join him next week, as per the tweet below from freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery.

Francis Coquelin [hamstring] is back in full training while Danny Welbeck [groin] and Mesut Ozil [knee] should return on Monday. #AFC pic.twitter.com/S2pNefNQ8J — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) October 5, 2017

While Coquelin faces a battle to get back into the team with the likes of Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey, Mohamed Elneny and perhaps even Jack Wilshere now ahead of him in the pecking order, he still offers depth and a different option to add defensively solidity in the middle.

As for Ozil and Welbeck, adding firepower and creative quality in the final third will be important too, and so while they’ve all had their moments of being criticised by supporters, Wenger will certainly be happy to welcome them back into the fold when they get back to domestic action next weekend.