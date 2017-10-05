“He is too important to me” £80,000-a-week Man United star close to agreeing new deal with Red Devils, Mourinho eager to keep ace at club

Manchester United and Belgium star Marouane Fellaini is close to agreeing a new deal at Old Trafford.

The Sun are reporting that Fellaini, who is currently on £80,000-a-week with the Red Devils, is set to sign a new deal with the club, with boss Jose Mourinho saying that the midfielder it “too important” to him.

Fellaini joined United in 2013, after a deadline day move to the club from fellow Premier League side Everton.

The 29-year-old scored two goals in his side’s convincing 4-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend, which saw the midfielder take his total goal tally for the Red Devils to 19.

Fellaini has seen himself included in Mourinho’s starting line-up more often since teammate Paul Pogba’s injury, and the Belgian has been making full use of the opportunities that he’s been given by his manager.

If the former Everton star can keep up the rich vein of form he’s currently in, Pogba may have a bit of a battle on his hands if he’s to reclaim a starting place in Mourinho’s side.