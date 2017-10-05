Liverpool star includes Messi and Ronaldo in Ultimate XI, names just one team-mate after poor start to the season

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has named his Ultimate XI, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi leading the line amid a notable absence of Reds team-mates.

The Germany international only selected Philippe Coutinho from this current Liverpool squad, with the Brazilian paired alongside club legend Steven Gerrard in midfield.

Can also selected former Bayern Munich team-mates Arjen Robben, David Alaba and Franck Ribery, along with fellow countrymen Philipp Lahm, Jerome Boateng and Manuel Neuer.

In fairness to Can, Liverpool are not blessed with the kind of world class talent they once had on their books, with Coutinho arguably the most valuable member of their squad right now.

The Merseyside giants once boasted greats such as Luis Suarez, Xabi Alonso and Javier Mascherano, who went on to play for more established European giants after shining at Anfield.

While Saido Mane and Mohamed Salah are vital members of Jurgen Clop’s current crop, it would certainly be hard to argue that they’re in the same category, though they may feel slightly aggrieved at being overlooked at the expense of ageing wide-pair Robben and Ribery on this occasion.

Still, with Liverpool winning just one of their last seven games, Can may feel justified in struggling to fit some of his current team-mates in to this XI.