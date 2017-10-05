(Photos) Bad news for Tottenham, upcoming CL opponents get triple injury boost

Tottenham will travel to Spain on October 17 to take on Real Madrid in their highly-anticipated Champions League clash, and the hosts will be buoyed this week.

That’s because they’ve received positive injury news with Karim Benzema, Marcelo and Theo Hernandez amongst others returning to training this week, as seen in the photos below.

Los Blancos have endured a miserable start to the La Liga campaign overall, as they sit in fifth place after seven games, seven points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

However, they’ve got two wins in two in Europe to sit joint top with Tottenham in Group H, and so these back-to-back clashes with Spurs will be crucial in determining who finishes in first place heading into the knockout stage.

While Marcelo and Benzema in particular will now hope to regain full fitness and get their sharpness back against Getafe next Saturday, it remains to be seen whether or not they start against Tottenham, although this fitness update certainly suggests that they will be in contention to feature at some point which will be music to the ears of Zinedine Zidane.