Tottenham and Chelsea set for January transfer scrap, £35m PL star subject of battle

Ross Barkley was reportedly a wanted man this past summer, now it’s claimed Tottenham and Chelsea will go back in for him in January.

The 23-year-old is yet to make an appearance this season after suffering a hamstring injury in pre-season, and yet it doesn’t seem to have put off interested parties ahead of the January transfer window.

According to The Mirror, both Tottenham and Chelsea want the England international, with the advantage given to the former as not only are Spurs said to be seeking additional quality and depth in midfield, but Mauricio Pochettino has proven his ability to develop English players with the likes of Harry Kane, Danny Rose, Kyle Walker and Dele Alli all becoming England regulars.

Both clubs could do with reinforcements in midfield too, with Pochettino and Conte needing quality and depth to continue to compete on various fronts this season.

It’s added in the report that Barkley was the subject of a £35m bid from Chelsea this past summer, but his injury problem prevented that deal from going through and so it’s led to an extended wait to see what his future holds.

There’s no denying the quality that he possesses, but fitness and consistency have seemingly held him back thus far as he managed six goals and nine assists in 39 appearances in all competitions last season.

Nevertheless, given that his current contract with Everton expires at the end of the season, they could sensibly consider a cut-price deal in January rather than lose him for nothing next summer, provided that the two parties aren’t able to reach an agreement to extend his stay.