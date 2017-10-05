Watch: Harry Kane continues fine scoring streak to guide England into the World Cup

Harry Kane scored a 93rd minute winner for England tonight as the Three Lions skipper guided his side into the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Slovenia.

Kane, who has now scored 37 goals in 33 games in all competitions this year for club and country, scored a fine tap in after Man City full-back Kyle Walker swung in a beautiful low driven cross to the front post.

With expert movement and finishing like that, it’s not surprising to see how Kane has such as good goal scoring record this year.