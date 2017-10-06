Bad news for Barcelona, new €25m release clause for top target

Just as speculation was ramping up over Barcelona’s possible swoop for Valencia youngster Ferran Torres, they’ve reportedly suffered a big setback.

The teenage starlet has attracted plenty of attention with his performances for the club’s youth team as well as at international level, and in turn rumours were abound that he could move on.

As reported by Super Deporte, Barcelona and Real Madrid were linked with a raid, but they’ll now have to stump up €25m instead of €8m, as the 17-year-old’s release clause has gone up.

In turn, that raises real question marks over whether or not either Spanish giant is willing to spend that kind of money on a talented youngster who has yet to prove that he can deliver at the top level. While he may look a good prospect, there are no guarantees that he’ll live up to the hefty price-tag.

Valencia have further strengthened their position as it’s added that he’s also extended his contract until 2020, and so it looks as though both Barcelona and Madrid have missed their chance to swoop.

It now remains to be seen whether or not Torres gets the opportunities that he’ll crave at Valencia, as he’s arguably got a better chance of proving his worth and quality with them as opposed to being at Barca or Real where competition for places is fiercer.

Nevertheless, if Barcelona were genuinely keen, it’s another indication of their desire to look to the future and bring down the average age of their squad with players capable of being fundamental pieces for years to come.