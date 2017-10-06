Barcelona on verge of sealing January signing, €9m arrival in hands of Valverde

The €9m signing of Yerry Mina in January is reportedly in the hands of Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde, as he will decide if he wants him.

The Catalan giants have started the season in great form, winning all seven of their La Liga games so far, while also collecting six points from the opening two Champions League outings.

In turn, despite all the question marks over the summer after Neymar’s exit and whether or not they had adequately replaced him and strengthened the squad, things are looking rosy at the Nou Camp.

However, it seems as though January recruits are still a possibility, as Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona could activate their clause to sign Mina in January for €9m, as opposed to waiting until the summer at which point he would cost them €10m.

The 23-year-old Colombian defender is currently plying his trade at Palmeiras in Brazil, and would likely arrive to add quality and depth to the Barca squad behind the likes of Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti, with a long-term plan in mind as he’s still likely to be very raw for the European game.

Nevertheless, whether or not he arrives in January is seemingly up to Valverde, as the Barcelona coach will have the final say in the matter as the club wait to discover whether or not he wants Mina in the new year.

What his arrival would mean for the likes of Thomas Vermaelen remains to be seen though, as the Belgian international could be pushed out as he’s already struggling for playing time given the competition for places.

It’s another talented target for Barca, as they continue to assemble a younger squad capable of sustaining their success for years to come with many club stalwarts now getting to the end of their respective careers.