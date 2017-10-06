Bit-part £110k-a-week Arsenal ace eyed for sentimental £12m+ reunion

After 11 years at Arsenal, the time to move on could be coming for Theo Walcott as he’s reportedly a target for former club Southampton.

The 28-year-old left the Saints in 2006 to join Arsenal, but he hasn’t been able to meet the lofty expectations created by his early form during an inconsistent stint in north London.

Walcott has managed just one season with 20-plus goals, and despite being an important figure in the squad last season with 19 goals in 37 appearances, it looks as though he could be on his way out.

According to The Express, Southampton are keen to swoop for their former starlet, with a bid of around £12-15m being touted.

They also note that Walcott is on around £110,000-a-week at Arsenal, and so for the Gunners who have ambitions of bringing in top class players in the future, offloading him will make space in the squad and make a financial saving to put to good use elsewhere.

Walcott has made seven appearances so far this season, mainly coming in the Europa League and League Cup, and so for his own career, he may also seek an exit elsewhere as he’ll want a more prominent role than what he’s getting at Arsenal.

As for Southampton though, they’ve scored just five goals in seven league games this season, but it’s questionable if they think that signing Walcott will help solve that issue as he has failed to establish himself as a proven goalscorer throughout this career thus far, whether that be playing through the middle or on the wing.

For sentimental value, it ticks the box. Walcott would be going back to where it started, and so if the transfer does happen, that could be enough inspiration for him to reach his best form.