“I think my ear’s hanging off” – watch bloody Scotland star Darren Fletcher calmly report gruesome injury to physio

Darren Fletcher led Scotland to a heroic 1-0 victory at Hampden Park last night.

But their astonishing push for qualification for next year’s World Cup looks to have come at a price with the Stoke City midfielder receiving a gruesome injury.

Scotland were last night able to clinch the three points in their clash with Slovakia thanks to an own-goal from former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel. It means Scotland have now moved to second place in Group F and sit on course for a spot in the World Cup play-offs with just one game left to play.

After hitting the bar twice in the early stages of last night’s fixture it was looking likely to be a frustrating night for the Scots until an 89th minute cross from Ikechi Anya was too much to handle for the Slovakian captain Skrtel.

Perhaps even more heroic than the three points secured by the Tartan Army, however, was the moment Stoke City midfielder Fletcher calmly announced to Scotland’s physio: “I think my ear’s hanging off.”

The graphic pictures of Fletcher’s injury can be seen below.

Despite the knock, Fletcher was able to carry on with the game with a head bandage providing sufficient support for his loosely attached ear.

Scotland will face Slovenia on Sunday with victory needed to be sure of qualification for November’s play-offs.

A hink ma ears hanging off hahaha pic.twitter.com/0KJaDNqugL — Laurie Smith (@lauriesmith1874) October 5, 2017

