“I’m happy there” – Great news for Tottenham, key figure dispels exit talk

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has handed Spurs supporters some great news as he’s insisted he’s happy at the club.

The 28-year-old has been a key figure for Mauricio Pochettino since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2015, forming a solid partnership with compatriot Jan Vertonghen in the backline.

That has become a back three since with summer signing Davinson Sanchez now slotting in alongside them, but Alderweireld remains a leader for Tottenham and one of their most consistent performers.

In turn, it makes him indispensable to the Premier League outfit, as Pochettino would undoubtedly struggle to find a capable replacement.

As noted by Sky Sports though, discussions over a new contract started in December, and fast forward 10 months, the Belgian international still hasn’t put pen to paper on new terms which has naturally become a cause for concern.

It doesn’t appear as though it’s acting as a distraction for Alderweireld though, as he has reiterated that he’s simply focused on his football and the bit in particular where he notes he’s happy at Tottenham will be music to the ears of the Spurs faithful.

“I had a good conversation with the manager. I told him I’m focused on football, to keep my game up and help the team.

“That’s all I can do. You can see I’m happy there, and I try to help the team, and that’s the way I always play football. I am focused on football. The rest, I don’t know, we will see about that.”

While that doesn’t entirely rule out the possibility of an exit, it’s enough to suggest that Alderweireld isn’t openly thinking about the next stage of his career being elsewhere.