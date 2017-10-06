Jose Mourinho refuses to give up on £54m Man Utd target, also eyes £37.5m wonderkid

Inter winger Ivan Perisic was heavily linked with a move to Man Utd this past summer, and it appears as though Jose Mourinho isn’t done trying to land his signature yet.

It’s no surprise as to why the Portuguese tactician wants him, as Perisic is a goal threat, adds pace and movement to the side and his work ethic will see him fit in perfectly under Mourinho at Old Trafford.

Despite the fact that he signed a new contract last summer, The Daily Mail report, via La Gazzetta dello Sport, that United could still swoop for him and meet the £54m release clause included in his new deal.

The Croatian international has been in fine form so far this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in seven Serie A games, helping Inter to third place in the table as they remain unbeaten so far this year.

In turn, as he continues to attract attention from Manchester, it remains to be seen whether or not a bid of £54m will be made to activate that release clause, and as a result, if Inter are forced into discussing a possible exit as Luciano Spalletti will undoubtedly be desperate to keep his influential star.

His age has been highlighted as a possible issue as he’ll turn 29 next February, but ultimately he’ll come in and make an immediate impact as Mourinho will remain under pressure to deliver silverware and needs experienced, quality players at his disposal.

On the other end of the spectrum, The Sun report that United also want £37.5m-rated 16-year-old Santos starlet Yuri Alberto.

With 51 goals in 35 youth matches for the Brazilian outfit, it’s no wonder that he’s attracted interest from Europe even if he hasn’t yet made a breakthrough at senior level.

It’s seemingly a matter of time before that happens, but the question now posed is whether or not he’ll be in Brazil long enough to see that through. That would seem like the most sensible decision at 16, but he may opt for a very early yet exciting move to England with Arsenal also mentioned as an interested party.