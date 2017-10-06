Liverpool, Tottenham heading for transfer scrap over £22m-rated French international

It seems as though a miserable spell at Inter has been put firmly in the past by Geoffrey Kondogbia, as he’s reportedly a target for both Liverpool and Tottenham.

The 24-year-old joined the Nerazzurri in 2015, and has made 56 appearances in all competitions for them. However, after a series of disappointing displays, they allowed him to join Valencia on loan this past summer.

So far so good for the Frenchman, as he’s featured in five La Liga games, restored his confidence and has been an impressive figure in their midfield.

In turn, transfer speculation hasn’t been slow to follow, with The Daily Mail reporting, via Tuttomercatoweb, that both Liverpool and Tottenham are ready to rival Valencia for his signature, although the Spanish outfit seemingly hold the advantage as they have a £22m clause in their agreement to sign Kondogbia on a permanent basis.

While he may be thriving in Spain, there is a strong argument to suggest that he’s a great fit for the Premier League with his powerful and technical style of play.

Part of him may feel as though there’s unfinished business at Inter, but it will be in the hands of Luciano Spalletti to determine whether or not he gets another opportunity at the San Siro.

As a result, if a return to Italy doesn’t materialise, then Valencia appear to be in pole position with that option to buy, but joining either Tottenham or Liverpool will surely play on Kondogbia’s mind if their interest is real, as he may not want to pass up the opportunity to display his skills in the Premier League.

Both sides could do with reinforcements in midfield with Mousa Dembele’s injury problems and Emre Can’s expiring contract in mind, but it seems Kondogbia will have a healthy number of options to choose from next summer.