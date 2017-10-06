Man United linked with frustrated Belgian star, Mourinho plotting January raid for 26-year-old who supports Red Devils

Jose Mourinho and Man United look to be on red alert after talented PSG star Thomas Meunier has stated that he is becoming frustrated with a lack of first-team action.

A report from The Sun suggests that the Red Devils are likely to be interested with a long-term successor to Antonio Valencia at right-back needed.

Meunier is reported to have grown frustrated at PSG after the arrival of the talented Brazilian Dani Alves and wants more playing time according to the French newspaper L’Equipe.

The 34-year-old Alves signed from Juventus this summer and penned a two-year deal worth £230,000-a-week (as per The Guardian) and has since established himself as PSG’s first-choice right-back, subsequently leaving Meunier on the bench where he appears to be growing more and more frustrated at the lack of playing time.

It is understandable that the Belgian defender wants to be playing regularly with the star now, at the age of 26, hitting his prime years as a footballer.

Meunier signed for PSG just last year from Belgian side Club Brugge and has since made 32 appearances while scoring two goals.

With United’s first choice right-back Valencia being 32 years of age, it is likely that Mourinho is plotting a replacement.

Could Meunier be that man? Or is he likely to find the same problems at Old Trafford where he could also struggle to get regular action?

Meunier’s decision could be swayed by his love for the Red Devils. The Sun claim he is a Man United fan.